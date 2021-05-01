Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $115.00. The company traded as high as $106.15 and last traded at $106.15, with a volume of 173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.03.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AWI. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 459,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

