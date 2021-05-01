Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $247.98 and last traded at $246.74, with a volume of 2987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.88.

The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.