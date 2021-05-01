KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 37696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.04.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

