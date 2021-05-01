Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares Transportation Average ETF Call Options (BATS:IYT)

iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,186 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,161% compared to the average volume of 332 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYT. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 161,433.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 483.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $270.07 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.68.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

