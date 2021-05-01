Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Shares of HAYN stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,333. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. The company has a market cap of $370.82 million, a PE ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

