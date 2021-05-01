Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 995,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,545. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.80. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $137.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

