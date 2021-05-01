SafePal (SFP) Trading 34.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. SafePal has a total market cap of $292.91 million and $47.61 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafePal has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00004669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About SafePal
SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.
