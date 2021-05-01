Crowd Machine (CMCT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $126,451.16 and $300.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded up 54.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.63 or 0.00776918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00095272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,458.69 or 0.07687070 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

CMCT is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

