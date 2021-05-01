Minter Network (BIP) Achieves Market Cap of $62.67 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $62.67 million and $115,695.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,053,561,590 coins and its circulating supply is 3,848,352,023 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

