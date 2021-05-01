$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REZI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $30.01. 853,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,739. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

