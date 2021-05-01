OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to announce $13.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.08 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $13.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $59.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.32 million to $68.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $93.19 million, with estimates ranging from $84.93 million to $100.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

OrganiGram stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,938,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,886,322. The company has a market capitalization of $791.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 660,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 527,740 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.