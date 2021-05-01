Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $31.21. 1,168,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,059,426.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,050 shares of company stock worth $6,804,174. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

