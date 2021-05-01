Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.73 Million

Equities analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to report sales of $58.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.65 million and the lowest is $58.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $265.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.75 million to $266.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $336.98 million, with estimates ranging from $330.93 million to $340.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Well.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,325 shares of company stock worth $9,701,702 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,964 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $38,327,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $2,482,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,619,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,722. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. American Well has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.