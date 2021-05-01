Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Issues Earnings Results

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mail.ru Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.43%.
Shares of OTCMKTS MLRYY remained flat at $$23.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63. Mail.ru Group has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $29.62.
About Mail.ru Group
Read More: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Mail.ru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mail.ru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.