Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Issues Earnings Results

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mail.ru Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.43%.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLRYY remained flat at $$23.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63. Mail.ru Group has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

About Mail.ru Group

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data.

