AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.450-2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.03 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti downgraded AZZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

AZZ traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $52.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90. AZZ has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 1.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,848.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $171,973.67. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $456,853. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings.

