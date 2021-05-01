Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Magellan Midstream Partners updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.200-4.200 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.150-1.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,357. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

