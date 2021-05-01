Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $140.55 million and approximately $42.06 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 938.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 95% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 580% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 381,673,873 coins and its circulating supply is 335,852,930 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

