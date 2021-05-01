Analysts Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $979.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JELD. Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,969. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

