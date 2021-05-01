Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Shares Down 2.7%

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 3,602,673 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,201,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.95 to $0.92 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.71.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

About Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

