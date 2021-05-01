Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.16 billion-$9.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.07 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALV. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.66. 268,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,950. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $107.94. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.04.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

