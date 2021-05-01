Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $20.03 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.03.

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

LAC stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,461,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,465. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

