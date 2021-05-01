$42.12 Million in Sales Expected for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to report sales of $42.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.96 million. Centogene reported sales of $13.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 215.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $118.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.75 million to $155.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $86.08 million, with estimates ranging from $73.66 million to $98.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26.

CNTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Centogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

CNTG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $215.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -2.25. Centogene has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Centogene by 1,070.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centogene by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Centogene by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centogene by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

