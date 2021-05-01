LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Short Interest Down 65.5% in April

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the March 31st total of 315,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS LTMAQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.89.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter. LATAM Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 576.37% and a negative net margin of 57.17%.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 111 destinations in 16 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 117 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

