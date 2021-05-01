Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $654,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FBHS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,097. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average of $89.01.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.