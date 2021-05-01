North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. North American Construction Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.900 EPS.

NOA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. 163,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,386. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their price target on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.