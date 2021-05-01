General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Shares Down 3.4%

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.87. 76,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 492,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

General Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CANN)

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Operations Consulting and Products; and Capital Investments and Real Estate.The Operations Consulting and Products segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations.

