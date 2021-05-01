Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Shares Up 3.5%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $132.00 and last traded at $132.00. 272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.86.

Kerry Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

