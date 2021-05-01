XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Trading Up 4.4%

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $71.00. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

