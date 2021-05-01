Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.11. 217,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,141. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 over the last 90 days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

