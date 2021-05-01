Brokerages Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target at $74.43

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $438,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,407.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,405. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,498.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.