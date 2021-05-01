Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.270-1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.33 billion-$33.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.49 billion.

Canon stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 153,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,220. Canon has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canon will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho downgraded Canon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

