WOWswap Trading Up 61.7% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 61.7% higher against the US dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $12.75 million and $123,370.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $49.22 or 0.00084597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00283774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.73 or 0.01102901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.33 or 0.00703494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,078.85 or 0.99817060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

