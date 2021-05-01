Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the March 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY remained flat at $$30.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,686. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $35.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05.

KNRRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

