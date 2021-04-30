S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.550-12.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.55-12.75 EPS.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $390.39. 1,464,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.69 and its 200-day moving average is $339.17. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a one year low of $281.07 and a one year high of $394.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

