WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

WEX (NYSE:WEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

WEX stock traded down $7.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.21. 674,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.59. WEX has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

