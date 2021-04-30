Upfiring Achieves Market Cap of $4.59 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Upfiring has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $25,024.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00076001 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003505 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

UFR is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

