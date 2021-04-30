Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Insiders have sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $200,655,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after buying an additional 3,135,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after buying an additional 861,916 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3,980.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $19,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.46. 1,933,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. Ventas has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

