Nyzo Price Down 25.2% Over Last Week (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, Nyzo has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a total market cap of $11.34 million and $697,654.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nyzo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00284234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.43 or 0.01102467 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00708549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,373.79 or 1.00331358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.