Strike (STRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $172.33 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $66.69 or 0.00114617 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded up 70.3% against the dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $172.33 million and approximately $90,773.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00284234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.43 or 0.01102467 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00708549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,373.79 or 1.00331358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

