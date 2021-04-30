$4.60 Million in Sales Expected for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce $4.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.80 million and the lowest is $3.40 million. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $600,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $30.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.27 million to $31.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $46.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 480,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,768. The stock has a market cap of $207.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

