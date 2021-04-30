Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.400-4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $99.18. The stock had a trading volume of 157,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,708. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $59.59 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.41.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

