Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $13.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.97. 2,061,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,961. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -354.65 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $201.75.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

