Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Down 52.1% in April

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trilogy Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.31.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Trilogy Metals by 1,745.0% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,845,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trilogy Metals by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ remained flat at $$2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 122,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.