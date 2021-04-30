Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Down 62.1% in April

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NBO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,786. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

