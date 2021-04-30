Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.88.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.43. The stock had a trading volume of 590,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,747. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $130.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

