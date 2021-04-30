Brokerages Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target at $143.60

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

RGLD traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.86. The stock had a trading volume of 462,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.05. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

