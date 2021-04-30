Ark (ARK) Price Tops $2.09

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $269.91 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00003598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,973,882 coins and its circulating supply is 128,852,985 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

