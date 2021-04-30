Electroneum Market Capitalization Hits $371.93 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $371.93 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,859,455,371 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

