Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.950-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. 1,384,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,191. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.