The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.66. 1,226,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,209,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912 over the last 90 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

